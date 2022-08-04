Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Cut by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 313,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.