Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $12.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2023 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

