Qcash Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Qcash has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $37.89 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00630415 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035346 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

Buying and Selling Qcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.