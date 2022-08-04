Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 83,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $201.46.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.