Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,978 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after buying an additional 5,765,285 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after buying an additional 3,922,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UBS Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,463,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,090 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

