Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $164.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.56. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

