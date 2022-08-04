Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

