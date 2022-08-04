Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

