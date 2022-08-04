Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,771,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DOV opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.