Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

