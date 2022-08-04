Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $516,000 Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:KB opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

