Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

