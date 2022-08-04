Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 276.2% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 217,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 159,585 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 706,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,676,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 473,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,762,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $145.39.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

