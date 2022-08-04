QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Cut by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 171,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,071. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

