Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $135.38. 16,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

