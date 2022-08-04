Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $11.22 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $19,342.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.07050607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00152514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00261036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00696594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00595915 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005664 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,465,311 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

