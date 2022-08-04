QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $72.64 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,874.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031965 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

