Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 190,190 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,190 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 133,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.