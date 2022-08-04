Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 492,848 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 492,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,946,000. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.8% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.80. 28,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.