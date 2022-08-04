Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 816,111 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 816,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,504,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $16,296,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 32,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

