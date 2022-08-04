Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 473.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,689 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.16% of UDR worth $28,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.24.

UDR Trading Up 1.0 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.63. 17,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,655. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

