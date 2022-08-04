Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 626,050 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,050 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $42,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 111,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,819. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

