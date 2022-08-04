Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $33,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $12,239,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
