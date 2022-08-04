Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $31.69 Million in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 506,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 94,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

