Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,835,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 323,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

