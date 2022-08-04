Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,086,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,183,000. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

