Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 586,236 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 224.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,236 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Avantor worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 100,242 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Avantor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.