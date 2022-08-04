Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,001 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average of $189.72. The company has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,661,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,661,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,310,500. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

