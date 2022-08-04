Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $57,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,876,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $708.67. 5,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,685. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.74 and its 200-day moving average is $659.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.