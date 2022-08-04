Raiden Network Token Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $32,924.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007813 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00235069 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

