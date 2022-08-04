Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70.

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25.

On Friday, May 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,026. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,835,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 691,998 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

