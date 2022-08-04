Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

