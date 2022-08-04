Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.81 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.60.

Rapid7 Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ RPD traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. 858,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,645. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

