Raydium Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Raydium has a market cap of $98.50 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00641023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035688 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 122,681,518 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.