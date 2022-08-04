Raymond James Cuts Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $23.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,697. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -46.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading

