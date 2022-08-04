Raymond James Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $100.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.34. 7,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Insider Activity

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after buying an additional 578,316 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,672,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

