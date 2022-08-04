Raymond James Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $17.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.
Upland Software Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,398. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $385.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
