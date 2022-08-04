Raymond James Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $36.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 87.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DISH. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

DISH stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 153,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,770. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

