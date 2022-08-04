Raymond James Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of AEIS opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

