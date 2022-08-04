Raymond James Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE EHC opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after purchasing an additional 613,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 541,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.