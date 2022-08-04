Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.57-$0.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.57-0.63 EPS.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE RYN traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 18,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

