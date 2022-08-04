Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.57-$0.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.57-0.63 EPS.

Rayonier Trading Down 4.1 %

RYN stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 19,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.81. Rayonier has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $45.87.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,211,000 after purchasing an additional 302,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

