RealFevr Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.73 million and $11,801.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00644073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016492 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035526 BTC.
RealFevr Coin Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
