Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/25/2022 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

7/15/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

7/12/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $46.00.

6/30/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

SYF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 72,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.