Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 564,886 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $8,370,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 145,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the period.

FV stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

