Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,997 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

