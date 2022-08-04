Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.10. 6,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.17. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

