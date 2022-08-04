Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,776 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 10,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.87. 111,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

