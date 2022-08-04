Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 603 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $128.01. 240,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

