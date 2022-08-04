Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.39. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,650. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

